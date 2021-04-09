A bill has been submitted to the State Duma that prohibits distance education in Russian schools. This initiative was made by the senator from the Tambov region Alexander Babakov, reports RIA News…

According to the senator, distance technologies are replacing the full-time form of education, part-time or even part-time. “Distance learning in front of the screen of an electronic device cannot be equated with learning in the premises of an educational organization,” Babakov is convinced.

The ban will affect institutions that provide full-time education services. It is proposed to amend the law “On Education”.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that online education will never replace direct contact between school and university students and teachers. At the same time, he noted that distance technologies will still be used and developed, although the quality of education in this format may suffer.