Rodion Bukachakov (United Russia), a member of the State Duma Committee on Agrarian Issues, proposed lowering the unpunished speed limit in cities. Relevant bill published in the Duma database.

According to the document, drivers are proposed to be fined 500 rubles for exceeding the maximum speed in settlements by 10-20 kilometers per hour.

According to the explanatory note, the introduced bill is aimed at reducing the number of accidents that occur when speeding.

Earlier, the Moscow government proposed to reduce the non-fine speed limit from 20 to 10 kilometers per hour. The Department of Transport of the capital believes that this will improve road safety and increase the discipline of drivers. Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport to provide the government with an “agreed position” on the issue of lowering the threshold by August 1.