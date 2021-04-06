The Legislative Assembly of Sevastopol submitted to the State Duma a bill on the return from 2022 of the indexation of pensions to working pensioners. The corresponding document was published on April 6 in the electronic database of the lower house of parliament.

The authors of the project note the current tendency for the “illegal” work of pensioners: without official registration of documents, part-time or according to someone else’s documents.

In connection with such emerging situations, according to the author of the bill, there is a violation of labor and pension legislation, the situation leads to a decrease in the receipt of insurance premiums.

According to parliamentarians, the undermining of confidence in the pension system causes a negative attitude towards the established state of affairs on the part of working and non-working pensioners.

Speaking about the abolition in 2016 of the indexation of the size of the fixed payment to the insurance one, the authors of the project argue that “the application of this measure had an extremely negative impact on the financial situation of pensioners and led to a significant decrease in the purchasing power of citizens”.

On April 5, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation Dmitry Peskov announced that the decision on the indexation of pensions for working pensioners had not been made at the moment, but the corresponding proposals had been formulated.

He commented on the message that social pensions in Russia will be indexed by 3.4%, its average size will be 10.2 thousand rubles. A similar process, as it became known on April 1, will affect 3.9 million Russians. At the same time, it was noted that the increase after indexation will average from 270 to 514 rubles per month.