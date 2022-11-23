The State Duma adopted a package of bills on the ban on LGBT propaganda in the second reading

The State Duma adopted in the second reading a bill banning propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations, pedophilia and information that could cause a desire to change sex. This is reported RIA News.

According to the document, there is a ban on propaganda of non-traditional relationships, pedophilia, as well as a ban on the dissemination of information about LGBT people in the media, the Internet, advertising, literature and cinema. In addition, a ban on calls for a sex change among teenagers on the Internet, the media, books, audiovisual services, films and advertising is prescribed.

At the same time, the bill provides for a ban on issuing a distribution certificate to a film if it contains materials that promote LGBT people.

On the same day, the State Duma during the plenary session did not support the amendment banning LGBT propaganda, violence, cruelty and pornography in video games. According to the first deputy head of the committee of the lower house of parliament, Yana Lantratova, a separate bill is currently being prepared that will regulate the field of video games.

On October 27, deputies of the lower house of parliament unanimously adopted in the first reading a draft law banning LGBT propaganda.