The State Duma in the first reading adopted a draft law that requires labor migrants entering the Russian Federation without a visa to provide biometric data. It is reported by press service the lower house of the Russian parliament on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The document provides not only for mandatory fingerprinting registration, but also for photographing migrants, as well as for foreigners to undergo a medical examination. We are talking about migrants who arrived in the country without visas for a period of more than 90 days, including for work.

According to the explanatory note to the project, at the moment some categories of foreigners can stay in Russia without going through fingerprinting registration and medical examination. Most of them are citizens of the countries – members of the Eurasian Economic Union.

At the same time, the incomplete control over the health of migrants who arrived in the Russian Federation, as well as the lack of action algorithms for those who have been diagnosed with diseases, can lead to the penetration of dangerous infectious diseases into Russian territory, follows from the materials of the project.

It is noted that the lack of the possibility of identification by individual biometric data significantly complicates the identification of wanted migrants.

The bill proposes to amend the law on the legal status of foreign citizens and the law “On state fingerprint registration in the Russian Federation”. It was submitted to the State Duma by the country’s government in early February this year.

On January 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to consider an issue that would make it easier to attract labor migrants to work at construction sites.

At the end of December 2020, the head of state promised to discuss with foreign partners the situation with the shortage of labor migrants in the country. According to him, it is necessary to ensure their safety, provide them with the opportunity to earn and develop, but the same opportunities should be available to Russian citizens.