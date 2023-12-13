MP Bessarab did not support the idea of ​​lowering the early retirement age

The proposal to reduce the length of the insurance period by five years to obtain the right to early retirement – to 37 years for men and to 32 years for women – will be difficult to explain, says Svetlana Bessarab, a member of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the parliamentarian spoke about the legislative prospects of the upcoming bill.

“To retire early, you need to have a work experience of 42 years for men and 37 years for women. This is due to the fact that early retirement is expected for a large contribution to the country's economy. Naturally, all these 42 and 37 years the employer must pay the appropriate insurance premiums. That is, a citizen who has worked for such a long period of time has really done everything possible for the country’s economy,” Bessarab explained.

See also Sunak moves away from rivals to succeed Johnson as head of the British Government The shortening of this period in itself will be quite difficult to explain. If today we reduce the length of service for men and women, it will turn out that the total contribution to the economy, including to the pension fund, will be less. It’s quite difficult to change something during the transition period; it’s the same as stopping a horse while it’s running. Svetlana BessarabMember of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans Affairs

The deputy also recalled the cases in which early retirement is possible.

“Today, early retirement is expected for citizens who have worked in dangerous or harmful working conditions. Employers pay higher contributions for them so that they have the opportunity to retire early. In addition, insurance periods are also taken into account, for example, when a woman is caring for a child, and for military personnel who defend the interests of our homeland, the length of service is taken into account at a triple rate, almost double during military service,” added the Lenta.ru interlocutor.

Earlier it became known that in the near future a bill will be submitted to the State Duma to reduce the age of early retirement. The document proposes to set the length of the insurance period for obtaining the right to early retirement at 37 years for men and 32 years for women. Now this figure is at least 42 years for men and 37 years for women.

The age at which you can take early retirement will not change – no earlier than 60 years for men and 55 for women. According to deputies, such a measure will stimulate the desire to work under an official contract among more citizens. It is expected that it will be possible to remove about 50 percent of Russians’ salaries from the “gray” zone.