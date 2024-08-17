Milonov: It would be better to sell Kadyrov’s Cybertruck and help Russian fighters in the SVO zone

The Cybertruck electric vehicle, which ended up at the disposal of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, makes no sense to send to the special military operation zone (SVO). This is the opinion expressed State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov in conversation with News.ru.

He explained that there are no charging stations for the vehicle in the SVO. “Maybe some high-status girl in Donetsk has one – they installed it specially. Otherwise, it will be useless,” the deputy explained.

Milonov added that in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), cars that can be filled with anything, including low-quality gasoline, are more valuable. He called the Chechen leader’s gesture generous, but noted that it would be better to sell the electric car and spend the money on the needs of the special operation, for example, by buying drones.

Earlier, Ramzan Kadyrov rode a Cybertruck with a machine gun on the roof. He called the electric car one of the best cars in the world, maneuverable, very comfortable, developing excellent speed and overcoming obstacles, and said that he “literally fell in love” with this car. According to the head of Chechnya, the Cybertruck will soon be sent to the SVO zone, “where it will be of great use to our fighters.”