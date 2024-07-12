State Duma Deputy Delyagin Reports ₽11 Trillion Rubles Stolen in the Russian Defense Ministry

Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Economic Policy Mikhail Delyagin spoke about the scale of theft in the Russian Defense Ministry. He posted the corresponding message on his Telegram-channel.

According to him, under the former head of the Ministry of Defense, Sergei Shoigu, 11 trillion rubles were stolen.

“Now, during a discussion of strategic planning issues in the State Duma, a mathematician named the specific scale of theft in the Ministry of Defense under the previous minister: 11 trillion rubles,” the deputy wrote.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has found itself at the center of corruption scandals. In particular, on May 13, the head of the Main Personnel Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, Yuri Kuznetsov, was detained — the general is suspected of receiving a bribe. Before that, security forces detained Deputy Minister of Defense Timur Ivanov, he is also suspected of receiving a bribe. According to investigators, Ivanov received kickbacks from government contracts in the construction sector.