Kartapolov: The autumn 2024 draft in Russia will be held according to the old rules

The autumn 2024 conscription in Russia will be held according to the old rules until the military registration registry is up and running. The conditions for staffing the army were revealed by the head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov in an interview with RIA Novosti.

“The autumn draft will take place according to the old rules, as stated,” Kartapolov said.

He noted that the military registration registry will be fully operational by January 1, 2025. Until then, conscription into the army will be carried out according to the old rules.

It was previously reported that the unified digital register of military registration was proposed to be transferred to the Ministry of Defense. It was noted that the changes are technical and are made to the regulatory documents for the implementation of the military registration register. The document establishes the process of transferring the military registration register from the Ministry of Digital Development to the Ministry of Defense.