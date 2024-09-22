Deputy Kartapolov announced the sending of paper and electronic summonses in the fall

The head of the State Duma Defense Committee, Andrei Kartapolov, said that paper and electronic summonses may be sent during the autumn draft, while the military registration register is in test mode. His words are quoted by RIA Novosti.

Kartapolov answered the question of whether summonses can be received in electronic and paper formats while the military registration register is in test mode. “Yes, we need to work out the mechanism for passing these documents, the normal preparatory process is underway,” the deputy revealed the details.

The autumn conscription campaign is traditionally held from October 1 to December 31.

Earlier, the deputy spoke about the conditions of the autumn draft in Russia. According to him, it will be held according to the old rules.

Previously, it was reported that the unified digital register of military registration was proposed to be transferred to the Ministry of Defense. The changes are technical and are made to the regulatory documents for the implementation of the register of military registration.