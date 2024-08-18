A bill on additional leave for police officers has been submitted to the State Duma

The State Duma has developed a bill that will provide additional leave to police officers who participated in the special operation. This was reported by the publication “Moskovsky Komsomolets“.

The current law “On Veterans” provides for additional leave of 15 days for combat veterans. Thus, the Duma Committee on Labor, Social Policy and Veterans’ Affairs proposed to expand the list of persons to whom this rule applies.

According to the deputies, many employees of the internal affairs bodies, along with military personnel, perform tasks during the special operation, thus being participants in combat operations. However, now they are not considered veterans.

Earlier it was reported that the co-chairman of the coordinating council for the integration of new regions, Vladimir Rogov, called for conscripts who fought in the Kursk region to be given the status of participants in a special military operation.

In 2023, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on mandatory life and health insurance for all participants in a special operation. The amount of compensation depends on the severity of the injuries received, which is determined by military medical organizations of the Ministry of Defense.

The Russian leader also stated that all participants in the special operation, without exception, must have equal rights.