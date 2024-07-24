The State Duma has proposed to depict cities liberated during the Second World War on banknotes

First Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on Education Yana Lantrantova proposed to perpetuate the memory of the SVO on new Russian banknotes. The corresponding proposal was addressed in a letter to the Chairman of the Central Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina, reports TASS.

In her letter, Lantratova proposed to depict on the banknotes portraits of heroes who died in the SVO, as well as cities liberated during military operations.

“It is important that they are not “memorable”, which are issued in limited series, but mass-produced, widely used by all residents of our country. Only in this case will the tasks of perpetuating the memory of fallen heroes and educating Russian youth be solved,” the deputy head of the Duma committee wrote.

