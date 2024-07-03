Deputy Ostanina proposed making July 8 a day off for large families

The head of the State Duma Committee on Family Protection, Nina Ostanina, sent a proposal to the Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Anton Kotyakov, to make July 8 a day off for large families. This was reported by RIA News.

On this date, Russia celebrates Family, Love and Fidelity Day. According to Ostanina, her committee receives requests from Russian families asking to make this day a day off.

According to the deputy, this will not reduce labor productivity, because the majority of mothers from 2.4 million large families devote themselves to raising children without being in an employment relationship.

In May, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko suggested thinking about making the day of the Russian president’s inauguration a day off in the future. “I think we could think about it, once every six years we could allow ourselves to do this, perhaps make this day truly festive for people, a day off,” she said.