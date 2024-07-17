Khamzaev: We need responsibility for discrediting traditional family values

State Duma (SD) deputy Sultan Khamzaev spoke in favor of introducing liability for discrediting traditional family values. He spoke about this in a commentary RIA News.

The parliamentary stressed that it is in favor of “at least” administrative punishment. “Especially in the Year of the Family designated by the president,” Khamzaev added.

To achieve this, the concept of “discrediting traditional family values” must be introduced into legislative circulation, the deputy concluded.

Earlier, Khamzaev proposed equating drunk driving with terrorism. The politician specified that this primarily concerns cases that end in death. According to him, strict measures and “clear definitions” must be introduced to solve the problem. “There must also be a psychological factor: do you want to be a terrorist? No! Don’t get behind the wheel drunk,” the deputy emphasized.