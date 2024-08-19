Deputy Lantratova proposed introducing a logic course in schools

First Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on Education Yana Lantratova sent an appeal to the Minister of Education of Russia Sergei Kravtsov with a proposal to introduce a course in logic in schools. The document was reviewed TASS.

It is noted that the course is aimed at developing scientific and logical thinking in schoolchildren. According to Lantratova, this will allow students to better understand the world around them and analyze information, as well as competently argue their position.

The deputy emphasized that logic is now present in many higher education institutions, but reminded that key forms of thinking develop precisely during school years.

“At present, experts are noting the prevalence of so-called ‘clip thinking’ among Russian children, in which children lack the ability to critically perceive information, analyze facts, and build long and consistent chains of conclusions,” Lantratova explained.

Earlier, Russians were warned about a new scammers’ trick before September 1.