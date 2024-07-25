Deputy Khamzaev: It is necessary to ban the operation of liquor stores in Russia on weekends

Russia needs to ban the operation of liquor stores on weekends. This was stated by State Duma deputy Sultan Khamzaev, reports RIA News.

According to him, the request to ban liquor stores on weekends is the second most popular request among Russians after the law on banning “nalivaikas” in residential buildings, which was adopted by the State Duma. Khamzaev emphasized that before the law on liquor stores is adopted, it is necessary to determine at the legislative level what exactly can fit the definition of “liquor store”.

“I am working on a legislative solution to this issue… This is not a grocery store, but a place, a point of sale for alcoholic beverages, which make up at least 70 percent of the store’s assortment,” the deputy said.

Earlier, Sultan Khamzaev called for drunk driving to be equated with terrorism. The deputy added that this primarily concerns cases that end in death.