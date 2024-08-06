Izvestia: State Duma proposes banning marketing campaigns by banks and developers

The State Duma (SD) has proposed banning marketing campaigns by banks and developers that advertise mortgages with extremely low rates. This was reported “News”.

It is noted that as part of advertising campaigns, developers and banks offer to take out a mortgage at 8-10 percent per annum. However, after five years, the lending conditions change, which may threaten the bankruptcy of citizens, the publication emphasizes.

“Currently, some banks, by agreement with developers, have launched a program to issue mortgages at eight percent, although the Central Bank rate today is 18 percent. That is, such lending cannot be profitable for financial institutions by definition. But they expect that after some time the key rate will change: increase or decrease. A clause in the agreement with the borrower is separately stipulated for this,” explained Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Boris Chernyshov.

Earlier it became known that in July in Russia the volume of issued mortgage loans decreased threefold compared to the same period in June.