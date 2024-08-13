The State Duma has proposed assigning veteran status to conscripts and contract soldiers

The State Duma has proposed a bill allowing the assignment of the status of combat veteran to conscripts and contract soldiers who are forced to repel attacks on Russian territory. This is reported by RIA Novosti.

The head of the State Duma Committee on Labor, Yaroslav Nilov (LDPR), sent the draft to the government for review, the publication writes. He noted that, along with the Federal Security Service (FSB), servicemen from the Russian Defense Ministry and the Russian National Guard also took part in the combat operations related to repelling attacks and incursions into Russian territory.

“They demonstrated fortitude, courage and heroism, and therefore deserve the title of “Veteran of Combat Actions,” the deputy emphasized. He proposed that when soldiers are wounded, they be granted the status of “disabled war veteran.”

Earlier it was reported that Russian conscripts repelled an attack by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk region and suffered no losses.