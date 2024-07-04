“New People” proposed allowing disabled people with amputated arms to drive

In Russia, it is necessary to allow issuing licenses to disabled people with amputated arms if they can pass driving school exams. The New People party has put forward such an initiative, said State Duma deputy Ksenia Goryacheva. Her words are quoted by RIA News.

“Guys who are returning from the SVO have to rebuild their lives after being wounded. Our first proposal is to allow issuing driver’s licenses to disabled people with amputations of both upper limbs if they can pass driving school exams with flying colors,” the parliamentarian said.

She pointed out the expansion of a person’s capabilities in the case of driving a car. The deputies also addressed the Ministry of Labor with the question of whether citizens with amputation of both hands have the right to obtain a driver’s license after passing the exam at a driving school.

In June, the government submitted a bill to the State Duma that would allow military personnel and volunteers to use their driver’s licenses, even if they had previously been deprived of their licenses. This applies to those who have been mobilized, have signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense, or are participating in the SVO as part of volunteer formations. During mobilization, martial law, or wartime, they will be able to use their licenses, even if the court took them away for gross violation of traffic rules.