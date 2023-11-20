The State Duma wanted to ban the adoption of Russians by citizens of countries where there is gender reassignment

The State Duma wanted to ban the adoption of Russian children by citizens of countries that have a gender reassignment procedure. State Duma deputy Vasily Piskarev announced the preparation of a new bill, his words are quoted by RIA News.

It is not specified when the new draft law banning the adoption of Russian children by foreigners will be submitted to the lower house of parliament.

“I would like to note that by introducing this ban on the adoption of such children by foreign citizens, in fact, we are introducing a ban on the adoption of children by NATO countries, since most countries that allow adoption and same-sex marriage are NATO countries,” Piskarev emphasized.

On August 1, 2022, a bill was also introduced to the State Duma to ban the adoption of children from Russia for citizens of unfriendly countries. The State Duma Committee on Family Issues has already supported it.

And since 2013, the “Dima Yakovlev Law” has been in force in Russia, which became a response to the American “Magnitsky Act”. According to it, American citizens are prohibited from adopting Russian children.