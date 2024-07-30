The State Duma has adopted a law banning trash streams in the Russian Federation in the third reading

The State Duma has passed the law banning trash streams in the third reading. This is reported by TASS.

The bill is reported to supplement the law “On information, information technologies and protection of information”. According to the new norm, social network owners will be required to identify such broadcasts. In addition, it is prohibited to distribute such streams among children.

Also, according to the bill, measures to restrict access to resources where trash streams are distributed must be taken by Roskomnadzor at the request of the Prosecutor General’s Office.

In addition, those who conduct such broadcasts will be subject to administrative liability. The fine in this case will be up to one million rubles.

In February, the bill was adopted by the State Duma in the first reading. It was noted that trash streams would be understood as illegal content containing demonstrations of cruelty or the consequences of such actions.