The State Duma has adopted the law on the progressive scale of personal income tax in the final reading

State Duma deputies have adopted in the third and final reading a bill that proposes the introduction of a progressive scale for personal income tax (PIT) in Russia. This is reported by RIA News.

The law amends the Tax Code. According to the document, Russians with an annual income of up to 2.4 million rubles will continue to pay income tax at the basic rate of 13 percent. For incomes above this amount, the personal income tax rate will gradually increase: up to 15 percent for incomes from 2.4 million to 5 million rubles per year, 18 percent for incomes from 5 million to 20 million rubles per year, and up to 20 percent for annual incomes from 20 million to 50 million. The highest rate will be 22 percent, and it will be applied to citizens’ incomes over 50 million rubles per year.

At the same time, changes in the personal income tax scale will not affect payments to participants in the special military operation and northern allowances. The previous tax rates will also be retained for the self-employed. The law also equalizes the personal income tax rate for transactions with digital financial assets and securities, 13 percent for income up to 2.4 million per year and 15 percent for income above this amount.

The law also proposes an increase to 450 thousand rubles of the maximum income level, up to which standard tax deductions for personal income tax may be applied. The document will enter into force on the day of its official publication, with the exception of provisions for which other terms are established.

Earlier, Deputy Chairperson of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Russia (FNPR) Nina Kuzmina proposed introducing a zero rate of personal income tax for Russians receiving a salary at the level of the minimum wage. “An employee should not pay income tax on the amount that at least compensates for the costs of his labor, primarily physiological ones,” she said.