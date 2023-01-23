Deputy Moskvichev developed amendments requiring reservation of the date of travel across the border

The head of the State Duma Committee on Transport, Yevgeny Moskvichev, has developed amendments that oblige from March 1 to reserve in advance the date and time of the passage of cars across the Russian border. This is reported RIA News with reference to the relevant document.

According to the amendments, the passage of vehicles belonging to Russian and foreign carriers, Russians and foreign citizens, stateless persons and other road users to cross the Russian border will be required to reserve the date and time of the vehicle’s arrival at the place of control in accordance with the procedure established by the Russian government .

This procedure should include a list of necessary documents and information that the applicant must provide. It should also include the procedure for controlling the arrival of the vehicle and the procedure for its passage. Control points should be equipped with means of forced stopping of vehicles.

The changes are expected to come into effect on March 1, 2023.

Earlier, the Federal Customs Service of Russia (FTS) explained to domestic tourists the rules for exporting cash from the country. The service reminded Russians planning trips abroad that from March 2, 2022, it is temporarily forbidden to export cash foreign currency from Russia in the amount exceeding the equivalent of 10 thousand US dollars (686.6 thousand rubles) calculated at the official rate of the Central Bank on the date of export. .