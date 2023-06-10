The State Duma has developed a bill that would oblige owners of dogs of potentially dangerous breeds to obtain a license to keep them. On Saturday, June 10, reports “RIA Newswith reference to a copy of the bill.

The bill was developed by a group of deputies from the Liberal Democratic Party. It also involves a ban on breeding these breeds for individuals, the publication reports.

“For individuals (citizens), a prerequisite for keeping dangerous breeds of dogs is reaching the age of 18 years. In the case of keeping dangerous breeds of dogs, a citizen is obliged to obtain an appropriate license <...> in the district department of internal affairs at the place of permanent residence, ”the text of the bill says.

Owners who systematically violate the rules for keeping dogs are invited to revoke their licenses. However, where the pet will go in this case is not specified.

Also, one of the authors of the bill, deputy Yevgeny Markov, explained that not all people who have dogs of dangerous breeds can cope with them, which is why the Liberal Democratic Party proposed to tighten the rules for keeping these pets.

In addition, in order to obtain a license, citizens will need to provide the VMD with a medical certificate confirming the absence of mental illness and a certificate of completion of a training course in basic dog training techniques.

According to government decree No. 974 dated July 29, 2019, 12 breeds and their mestizos are potentially dangerous, in particular, these are Akbash, American Bandog, American Bulldog, Brazilian Bulldog, Bulli Kutta, Purebred Alapah Bulldog (Otto), Bandog, Volco -dog hybrids, wolfdog, wolf hybrid, ghoul dong, pit bullmastiff and North Caucasian dog.

In April, President of the Russian Cynological Federation Vladimir Golubev spoke about numerous misconceptions about stray dogs and reminded that the street is not a comfortable and natural environment for a domesticated dog, so animals that find themselves in such conditions especially need competent help.

In November last year, the zoopsychologist, specialist of the Center for Humanistic Animal Psychology Polina Parfenteva spoke about the possible causes of problems in the behavior of dogs. According to her, the behavior of the animal is determined by the genetic predisposition and the environment.