The State Duma may declare the decree banning gadgets in the SVO zone invalid

The State Duma may invalidate the resolution on the adoption of a law that prohibits military personnel in the special military operation (SVO) zone from using smartphones. The relevant decision was made by the relevant committee of the lower house of parliament, reports TASS.

He ruled that the State Duma may re-examine the draft law on disciplinary arrest of military personnel in the SVO for wearing gadgets during service. The amendments to the second reading will clarify that the ban on smartphones will not affect those devices that are used to perform service duties.