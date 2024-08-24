Davankov called for blocking websites of French companies earning money in Russia

Roskomnadzor should temporarily block the websites of French companies making money in Russia. This call was made by Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Vladislav Davankov in a conversation with Caution Media.

“I propose that Roskomnadzor temporarily restrict access to the websites of French companies and organizations that earn money on Russian territory. And until Pavel Durov is released, all countries in the world that respect the freedom and privacy of their citizens’ correspondence should do the same,” Davankov said.

He added that “the French understand the language of money better than any diplomacy.”

French intelligence officers detained Pavel Durov at Le Bourget Airport in Paris as he exited a private jet on Saturday evening, August 24. He is suspected of illegal activities carried out via Telegram, such as drug trafficking, juvenile crimes and fraud. Durov could face up to 20 years in prison. He is due to appear in a French court on Sunday, August 25.