Deputies of the State Duma adopted in the third, final, reading a bill that introduces a ban on disembarking passengers under 16 years of age from public transport who have not paid their fare and were unaccompanied by adults. The decision was taken at a meeting on Tuesday 16 February.

The initiative was introduced by the Russian government. Corresponding changes are made to the charter of road transport and urban land electric transport.

The current version of the charter formally allowed the disembarkation of persons under 16 years of age, if they did not pay for the fare and travel unaccompanied by adults.

“The draft federal law prohibits the forced disembarkation of a stowaway person who is a minor under the age of 16, who is next unaccompanied by an adult,” says the explanatory note to document…

In addition, the law changes the procedure for monitoring and confirming payment for travel in public transport.

So, the regions will be able to establish for the controllers the right to demand identity documents from free riders.

The bill was approved by the State Duma in the second reading on February 9.

On December 27, it was reported that in Novosibirsk a bus conductor dropped a 10-year-old girl from the bus in the cold and left one on a deserted street, because she did not have a schoolboy’s certificate with her.