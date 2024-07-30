The State Duma has adopted an amendment requiring bloggers to report themselves to Roskomnadzor

The State Duma has adopted an amendment requiring bloggers with an audience of at least ten thousand subscribers to report themselves to Roskomnadzor. This was announced at a plenary session, the broadcast of which is available on website lower house of parliament.

It is noted that the new rules will apply to owners of pages on social networks, as well as administrators of public channels in messengers.

The authors of such Internet resources will have to send information to Roskomnadzor that will allow them to be identified. The Russian government will later determine what information will need to be provided to the agency.

In addition, the document notes that if the author of a page on a social network or another resource does not comply with the requirement of Roskomnadzor within 24 hours, the owner of this resource will be obliged to block such a page.

On July 11, it became known that bloggers are planned to be required to provide information about themselves to Roskomnadzor. The agency emphasized that information that is distributed without the participation of the media must contain reliable information about its owner or distributor.