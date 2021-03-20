State Duma Deputy Dmitry Svishchev gave advice to AS Monaco midfielder Alexander Golovin after the club tried to ban the athlete from flying to the match of the Russian national team with Slovenia in Sochi. His words are quoted by “Championship.com”.

Svishchev said that Golovin is one of the best players in Russia, so he must play in every match for the national team. In his opinion, the footballer needed to take a more active position. “He should be attentive to whether he wants and can play for Russia, carefully read the terms of the contract,” the deputy said.

Earlier on March 20, it became known that the Russian Football Union had found a way to bypass the restrictions of the French championship and challenge Golovin to a match with Slovenia. The midfielder will need to follow a special protocol, and a private jet will be used to return the footballer to France.

Initially, Monaco banned the player from playing for the national team outside the European Union. This is due to the need to undergo quarantine after returning to France.

The Russian national team will meet as part of the selection for the 2022 World Cup. The match with Slovenia will take place on March 27. The away matches of the Russian team with Malta and Slovakia will be held on March 24 and 30.