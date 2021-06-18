State Duma deputy from the Krasnodar Territory Alexei Voevoda has found a way to protect the region’s resorts from coronavirus. He suggested that the governor of the region, Veniamin Kondratyev, oblige hotels and health resorts to conduct express testing of tourists for COVID-19 upon arrival, and then during their holidays at least once a week. Izvestia writes about this on Friday, June 18.

In his message, the parliamentarian, referring to the forecasts of the WHO and independent experts, indicated that the third wave of coronavirus is expected in the summer of 2021, which will fall on the peak of the holiday season. The voivode also recalled the experience of last year, when tourists arrived en masse at Russian resorts, and then they “spread” the infection to the regions. In this regard, the deputy notes, the most effective way to combat the spread of COVID-19 could be express vaccination with the subsequent isolation of the sick.

In an interview with the publication, the Voevoda explained that the certificates brought about the result of the PCR test do not prove that a person has no disease, since they can be purchased online. “Only the test done here and now is the most objective indicator,” he said. Therefore, in a letter to Kondratyev, the deputy proposes placing mobile laboratories for testing in hotels and sanatoriums of the Black Sea coast and other tourist centers, and obliging the owners to conduct express tests of vacationers upon check-in and then at least once a week.

According to the Voevoda, such a measure will minimize the risks for business in the Krasnodar Territory, prevent outbreaks of infection and avoid the closure of resorts. In this case, the region will not lose income from tourism, and vacationers will be safe. At the same time, the parliamentarian believes that the costs and testing should be the responsibility of hoteliers. Also, testing costs can be included in the tour price.

The press service of the governor of the Krasnodar Territory told the publication that the letter of the deputy from the region will certainly be considered within the prescribed time frame after its receipt. According to the President of the National Tourism Union Roman Skory, hotels could show customer focus and go to such costs, thus demonstrating safety and customer care and providing themselves with good advertising.

Earlier, Andrei Tyazhelnikov, chief freelance primary health care specialist for the adult population of the Moscow Department of Health, gave advice on vaccination against COVID-19 to Russians planning to go on vacation. He noted that people tend to plan travel in advance, so he recommended that vaccinations be included in the vacation preparation plan. And for the vaccination to be effective, you should receive both doses of the drug before leaving, the doctor emphasized.