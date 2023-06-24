What Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the Russians on the situation with the armed rebellion will be fulfilled. This was announced to journalists on June 24 by the head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, Vladimir Vasiliev.

“The President said the following, very detailed, meaningful, emotionally described the situation and determined the subsequent events. The country has come a long way, and successes on it are connected with the president,” said Vasiliev.

In addition, he noted that the leaders of the factions in the State Duma support the head of the Russian state.

“The leaders of the factions are united in understanding and supporting the president. <...> He is constantly at the forefront of events, following people, the most important events, taking on the most difficult decisions, ”summed up Vasiliev.

On the morning of June 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin made an appeal against the backdrop of an attempted military mutiny, which the founder of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, made the day before. A criminal case was initiated against him under Art. 279 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Armed rebellion”).

The head of state promised to do everything to defend the country. He stated that the Armed Forces (AF) of Russia and other government agencies received the necessary orders, additional anti-terrorist measures are currently being introduced in Moscow, the Moscow Region and a number of other regions of the country.

Against the backdrop of what is happening, many expressed their support for President Putin and expressed their opinion on the need to consolidate society in difficult times.

Thus, according to the chairman of the upper house of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, the Federation Council has the full support of the President of Russia, the consolidation of the whole society, including the heads of the country’s regions, is necessary.

In turn, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, called for rallying around the President of the country in order to defeat “the external and internal enemy that is hungry to tear our Motherland apart.” He called betrayal and split the path to “universal catastrophe.”