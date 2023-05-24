On May 24, Viktor Vodolatsky, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, explained to Izvestia why freezing the Ukrainian conflict is unprofitable for Russia.

“When the conflict is frozen, the Nazi regime, which today rules in Ukraine, will remain a problem for the Russian world, for the Russian population. This will be a constant threat to the national security of the Russian Federation, because if this conflict freezes, then NATO with all its short-range and long-range weapons will be at our side,” the parliamentarian said.

Earlier in the day, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia opposed freezing the conflict in Ukraine. He stressed that Moscow is only considering the possibility of completing a special military operation.

On May 18, the Politico newspaper, citing preliminary discussions held in various US departments and the White House, reported that the administration of US President Joe Biden is preparing for a scenario in which the conflict in Ukraine could be frozen for decades. Options for freezing hostilities include establishing potential borders that both Ukraine and Russia would agree not to cross.

In response to this, Doctor of Political Sciences, Associate Professor of the Faculty of World Politics at Moscow State University Alexei Fenenko told Izvestia that freezing the conflict would be beneficial to Ukraine and the United States, but not to Russia. He believes that during a possible freeze, NATO will pump Ukraine with various types of weapons.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.