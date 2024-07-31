State Duma Deputy Explains Refusal to Defer Mobilization for Fathers with Many Children

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma for Defense Andrei Krasov explained the refusal to defer mobilization for some Russians. We are talking about fathers with many children. Broadcast from the past meeting published on the Duma portal.

The deputy noted that the relevant committee understands the desire of the authors of the bill to protect the maximum number of citizens, in their opinion, from the adverse consequences of mobilization, both partial and general. But he added that issues of national security and defense capability of the state are a priority.

According to Krasov, every man should first of all protect his family, society and the state, and only then think and take care of the spoils for his family. “What does [слово] “man”? “Husband” and “rank”. “Husband” is a warrior, a defender of the family, our society and our state, and subsequently “rank” is a worker, a breadwinner,” the deputy explained.

Earlier, the State Duma rejected a draft law on deferment from mobilization for some Russians — fathers of three children. Back in May, the State Duma Defense Committee recommended rejecting the draft, since “expanding the list of deferments (…) will negatively affect the staffing of the Armed Forces.”