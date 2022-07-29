The refusal of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico from the position of the collective West on the situation in Ukraine is a demonstration of their “no” to the confrontation with Russia and their readiness to go against the will of the United States. On Friday, July 29, Dmitry Belik, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told Izvestia.

“The refusal of sufficiently significant players in the international arena to follow the course of the collective West suggests that the attempts of the West to remove Russia from the world agenda and subject it to isolation have not been successful. Let me remind you that Brazil is a member of the BRICS, and Argentina seeks to join there, so the understanding of these countries of the importance of building up economic ties with Russia is quite tangible,” he said.

As the parliamentarian emphasized, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico turned out to be quite independent and independent in their position. According to Belik, this will be a signal for the United States to think that not all states are ready to support the policy they have imposed, and that the influence of the West is weakening.

“Such a unanimous position of Argentina, Mexico and Brazil on the issue of the conflict in Ukraine is a demonstration of their “no” to confrontation with Russia and their readiness to go against the will of the United States,” the deputy concluded.

As a result of the 15th Conference of Defense Ministers of America (CDMA) held the day before, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico refused to join the position of the Western countries in condemning the situation around Ukraine.

On July 23, Junge Welt reported that the anti-Russian sanctions of the West undermined the credibility of Latin American countries. It is stated that since the beginning of the special military operation to protect Donbass, the heads of the South American countries began to focus on their neutrality in relation to the current situation or began to criticize the confrontation with the Russian Federation. In addition, the expansion of Moscow’s trade relations with Buenos Aires and Brasilia was recorded.

On June 17, the Minister of Finance and State Credit of the Republic of Nicaragua, Ivan Adolfo Acosta Montalvan, said that although the countries of Latin America have historically been closely connected with the United States, this has not brought them economic prosperity.

Western countries have stepped up sanctions pressure on Moscow in response to a special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24. The decision was made in connection with the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. At the same time, inflation and prices are rising in Europe and the United States against the backdrop of anti-Russian sanctions.

