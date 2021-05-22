The sanctions that the United States imposed against the ships and companies involved in the construction of the Nord Stream 2 (SP-2) pipeline are a kind of compensation for the loss in the fight against German companies in this matter. This opinion was expressed on May 22 by the Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa.

Chepa noted that the American side was afraid of the further escalation of the conflict with Germany.

“The Americans were forced to lift sanctions against a number of German companies. It is clear that if they did not do this, it would gradually lead them into a serious confrontation with Germany. But immediately a number of senators made new demands on the introduction of certain sanctions against Nord Stream – it is clear, so as not to lose face, most likely, “- the deputy quotes “RIA News”…

Earlier on Saturday, Aleksey Fenenko, an associate professor at the Moscow State University’s Department of World Politics, said that new US sanctions against Russian ships and organizations along Nord Stream 2 could negatively affect the implementation of the project.

The United States on May 21 imposed sanctions on Russian companies and ships associated with the Nord Stream 2 project. In total, 13 vessels of Russia, as well as the companies “Marine Rescue Service”, “Mortransservice”, the Samara Heat and Power Property Fund and “Koksokhimtrans”, fell under the restriction.

Washington first imposed restrictions against the project at the end of 2019. This led to the suspension of work at the facility, as the Swiss company AllSeas was forced to withdraw its pipe-laying vessels from the SP-2 construction site in the Baltic Sea.

Nord Stream 2 is being built from Russia to Germany along the bottom of the Baltic Sea with the aim of direct and reliable gas supplies to Europe. The EU countries mainly support the project and participate in its implementation. The Baltic states, Poland, Ukraine and the United States are opposed.