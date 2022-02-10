Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, said on Thursday, February 10, that it is necessary to demand exclusively legally secured security guarantees from the United States and NATO, since history has repeatedly shown that these promises were not kept by them.

“Only legally fixed, because, unfortunately, Americans do not live according to the laws today, but according to the rules they have established, which they themselves are constantly changing,” he told Izvestia.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in his congratulatory message to Foreign Ministry staff and veterans on the occasion of Diplomatic Worker’s Day, called for comprehensive and legally enforceable security guarantees for the country from the United States and NATO.

The head of state stressed that the situation in the world is becoming more and more turbulent and tense, which requires additional persistent efforts to ensure strategic stability and counter emerging threats and challenges.

The day before, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia had sent the United States a specific list of questions on security guarantees. According to her, Moscow wants to receive an extremely precise written answer.

In early February, Putin said that the United States and NATO, in their responses to Russian proposals for security guarantees, had ignored Moscow’s fundamental demands. The head of state clarified that Moscow did not see an adequate response to three key demands: preventing NATO expansion, refusing to deploy strike weapons systems near Russian borders, and returning the bloc’s military infrastructure in Europe to the state of 1997.

In January, US Ambassador John Sullivan delivered Washington’s responses to Moscow. At the time, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken clarified that the submitted written responses set out “a serious diplomatic way forward.” He stressed that the US authorities are ready for cooperation and communication with the Russian Federation.

Earlier this month, negotiations on security guarantees were held in three phases. The first round took place in Geneva on 10 January. It was followed by a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels, followed by consultations on January 13 at the Vienna site of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

On December 17, 2021, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements between Russia and the United States and NATO on security guarantees. Moscow suggested that the alliance refrain from conducting any military activity on the territory of Ukraine and other states of Eastern Europe, Transcaucasia and Central Asia. Also, Russia and NATO must pledge not to create conditions that can be regarded as a threat by the other side.