During the plenary session on Thursday, October 27, deputies of the State Duma adopted in the first reading a package of bills to combat LGBT propaganda and propaganda of pedophilia, as well as to ban the display of information that encourages adolescents to change sex. The co-author of the initiatives, deputy Tamara Frolova, explained to Izvestia their necessity.

According to her, this primarily concerns the dissemination of such information on the Internet, the media, books, audiovisual services, cinema and advertising.

“It is clear to everyone that there is a need to protect not only children, but also adults from such harmful information by establishing legally fair measures of responsibility for its dissemination. The adoption of these bills will help protect the inhabitants of our country from non-traditional values ​​imposed from the West, which are extremely widespread in the modern world. Russia even withdrew from the Council of Europe and did not comply with any requirements and decisions of the ECHR related to the promotion of LGBT ideology and propaganda and the imposition of the legalization of registration of same-sex marriages, ”the parliamentarian emphasized.

As Frolova pointed out, the most important priorities of the state policy of Russia have always been and will be “the protection of children, strengthening the foundations of statehood, spirituality, and traditional family values ​​among residents.”

A package of relevant initiatives was submitted to the State Duma on October 20. The bill is aimed, in particular, at a complete ban on LGBT propaganda in the Russian Federation. It is proposed to prohibit the issuance of distribution certificates for films containing propaganda of non-traditional relations, as well as to introduce a ban on the dissemination of such information in the media and advertising. Penalties for LGBT propaganda will be up to 5 million rubles, for propaganda of pedophilia – up to 10 million rubles, and up to 4 million rubles for promoting gender reassignment among children.

Now in the Russian Federation there is a law prohibiting the promotion of non-traditional sexual relations among minors. It was adopted in Russia in 2013.