State Duma Speaker Volodin explained the attack of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the pre-trial detention center with Azov fighters by the fear of a tribunal

The attack on the pre-trial detention center in Yelenovka, where the captured fighters of the Azov battalion were kept, was inflicted in order to prevent a tribunal over the leadership of a number of countries. Such an explanation in his Telegram channel gave Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin.

“Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Washington are behind the missile attack. This was done for one purpose: to prevent a new Nuremberg trial, where the captured “Azov” people would testify,” he said.

Earlier, a similar explanation was expressed by the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Pushilin. “Obviously, this is a deliberate shelling and a desire to destroy those representatives, in particular Azov, who began to testify,” he said.

Earlier it became known about a missile strike by the Ukrainian army on the prison in Yelenovka. The attack killed 40 people and injured 130 others. Presumably, the strike was carried out using a HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS).