French President Emmanuel Macron, by trying to become a mediator in resolving the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, wants to show his activity against the backdrop of problems within the country. On April 18, Izvestia was told about this by Alexei Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs.

Thus, he reacted to Bloomberg information that Macron, according to agency sources, intends to work with China on a plan for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

The parliamentarian doubted that Macron’s words could be trusted.

“I think this is a populist statement, I don’t really trust Macron, given the internal problems in France. Protest performances, probably, force him to show some activity. But at the same time, the supply of weapons to Ukraine does not stop,” Chepa said.

According to Bloomberg, on behalf of Macron, his adviser Emmanuel Bonn, together with the head of the office of the foreign affairs commission of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Wang Yi, will develop a structure that can become the basis for future negotiations.

According to the French strategy, talks between Russia and Ukraine should take place this summer if “everything goes well.”

On April 13, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, during a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, said that the parties to the conflict should create the conditions for peace talks on Ukraine. He stressed that Beijing will continue to promote a political settlement of the conflict and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv.

However, on April 6, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Macron’s statement that only China can “reason with Russia” and bring it back to the negotiating table has nothing to do with reality. As Peskov noted, the diplomatic abilities of the PRC will not affect the situation in Ukraine.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.