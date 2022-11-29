Deputy Slutsky said that the US withdrawal from NATO will reduce tension in the world

The withdrawal of the US from NATO is a good opportunity to reduce tensions in the world. Such an opinion in his Telegram channel expressed Head of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Leonid Slutsky.

He agreed with Reagan’s Deputy Attorney General, Bruce Fine, who said that the dissolution of the North Atlantic Alliance, among other things, would help resolve the Ukrainian crisis.

The parliamentarian also pointed out that the taboo has been removed from the topic of the US withdrawal from the military bloc, and despite the thorny path, the number of adherents of this idea will begin to increase. In addition, according to Slutsky, the benefit to Washington in the event of leaving NATO will be a significant 100 billion US taxpayer dollars, which are now planned to be transferred to Ukraine.

On November 26, Fine said that the alliance was outdated and had lost its reason for existence, having lost the enemy in the person of the USSR, and without the United States, NATO would turn “from a mighty offensive oak into a tiny acorn” that would not bother Russia.