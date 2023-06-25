State Duma deputy Kartapolov saw no reason to ban Wagner PMC in Russia

Andrei Kartapolov, chairman of the State Duma Defense Committee, said he sees no reason to ban the private military company (PMC) Wagner in Russia. In his opinion he shared in an interview with Vedomosti.

“Why ban her? Here, after all, all questions are for the head of the PMC. Joseph Vissarionovich [Сталин] He said that children are not responsible for their parents. The one who raised the rebellion must answer. We are used to chopping everything to the root, ”said the deputy.