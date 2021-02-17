Member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Elena Panina, against the background of registration of the Russian vaccine against coronavirus “Sputnik V” in Gabon, recalled the phrase of the ex-governor of the Odessa region Mikhail Saakashvili that “Ukraine is Gabon.”

According to the deputy, Ukraine is already inferior to Gabon in many ways.

“At that time, many rightly objected to Saakashvili that after the coup in 2014, Ukraine began to yield to Gabon in many respects, which is a dynamically developing African country … Today, another reason has arisen to challenge such an equalization of Ukraine to Gabon,” quotes Panina RIA News.

The parliamentarian pointed out that while Gabon will use the Russian vaccine, Ukraine is depriving itself of access to a strategically important drug.

Earlier that day, the Gabon Ministry of Health registered the Russian vaccine against COVID-19 Sputnik V as part of an accelerated procedure. According to RDIF, Gabon became the 29th country in the world and the fourth in the African continent to approve the drug. Sputnik V is one of the world’s top three coronavirus vaccines in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators.

In February, the medical journal The Lancet published the results of the third phase of clinical trials of this vaccine, according to which its effectiveness reached 91.6% after analyzing data from more than 19 thousand volunteers. The indicator among the group of volunteers over 60 years old was 91.8%.

Earlier, Ukraine refused to consider the possibility of using Russian vaccines against coronavirus. On February 10, the Ukrainian authorities banned the registration of vaccines from Russian manufacturers against coronavirus infection in the country.