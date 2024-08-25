State Duma Deputy Gusev: The US took Durov hostage through the hands of France

First Deputy Chairman of the “A Just Russia – For Truth” faction in the State Duma Dmitry Gusev expressed confidence that the order from France to detain Telegram founder Pavel Durov was given to the United States. He believes that Washington wants to gain “information control” over the messenger, reports RIA Novosti.

“The Americans, through the hands of the French, took Durov hostage in order to take control of Telegram not from a business point of view, but from an information point of view. To have the ability to control and manage the content that is in Telegram,” the deputy noted.

He called Durov’s arrest a precedent, suggesting that tomorrow the US will start “arresting anyone they want without reason,” and added that Russia needs to stand up for him.

Earlier, the administration of the Telegram messenger released a statement in light of Durov’s detention, expressing hope for a speedy resolution of the situation.