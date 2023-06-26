Deputy Krasheninnikov: State Duma deprived PMCs of the opportunity to conclude contracts with prisoners

The State Duma has deprived private military companies (PMCs) of the opportunity to recruit prisoners. This follows from the statement of Pavel Krasheninnikov, Chairman of the Committee of the Lower House of Parliament on Legislation and State Building. Interfax.

He explained that from now on, convicts will be able to conclude contracts only with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

“There was a story when PMCs could take those who are under sentence and conclude contracts with them. Now a different procedure has been adopted by law, that contracts are concluded only with the Ministry of Defense, the full procedure is prescribed, ”said the deputy.

Krasheninnikov did not specify how the prisoners got into PMCs before.

Prior to this, the First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs Alexei Chepa, in an interview with Lenta.ru, admitted that the Wagner PMC would continue to participate in hostilities in Ukraine after the rebellion.

On June 23, the head of the Wagner PMC, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that the Russian military had allegedly attacked the rear camps of the group. He threatened to use force and destroy anyone who would block the way for the PMC fighters. After that, a criminal case was initiated against Prigozhin on the fact of organizing an armed rebellion. At the same time, the Russian Defense Ministry denied the information of the head of the PMC “Wagner” about the strike. They called these statements an informational provocation.

On June 24, Prigozhin, after holding talks with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, announced that his military was turning around and heading to field camps.