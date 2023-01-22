Deputy Kazakova denied the exclusion of the “Gulag Archipelago” from the school curriculum

The question of exclusion of the work of Alexander Solzhenitsyn “The Gulag Archipelago” from the school curriculum is not currently being considered. Such a refutation was made by the chairman of the State Duma Committee on Education Olga Kazakova, her comment is given on site party “United Russia”.

According to Kazakova, the exclusion of works from the list of the school literature program is a complex and lengthy process that is not based on the opinion of one person. “We have adopted a law that regulates just that. In it, such subjects as history, literature, received a special degree of protection. In accordance with it, the federal program on literature has been approved for all schools in the country, ”the deputy noted, stating that Solzhenitsyn’s work is not going to be excluded from the list of references.

Related materials:

Earlier, the State Duma proposed to exclude the Gulag Archipelago from the school curriculum. According to Dmitry Vyatkin, deputy head of the United Russia faction in the State Duma, the work of Alexander Solzhenitsyn, which tells about repressions in the USSR, should be excluded from the school literature curriculum, since it has not passed the test of time. Instead, they plan to return to the school literature list “The Young Guard” by Alexander Fadeev and “Hot Snow” by Yuri Bondarev.

The initiative was negatively assessed by the writer, researcher of Russian literature of the twentieth century, rector of the Gorky Literary Institute Alexei Varlamov. He also suggested holding a discussion with historians about which facts in the work are allegedly invented by Solzhenitsyn.