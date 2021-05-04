No changes in legislation regarding summer residents and gardeners have taken place and are not planned, said Nikolai Nikolaev, chairman of the State Duma Committee on Natural Resources, Property and Land Relations.

Earlier in the media there were reports that summer residents who do not destroy weeds, including dandelion and chamomile, are allegedly facing an administrative fine.

Nikolaev explained that in the document containing the rules for weed control, we are talking about agricultural producers and affects the sphere of targeted or inappropriate use of agricultural land.

“This document has nothing to do with summer residents. Moreover, since there were no changes in the legislation, then all the norms that were earlier remain in force, “Nikolaev’s words are quoted on website State Duma on Tuesday, May 4.

Summer residents do not need to be afraid of fines for the fact that chamomile or cow parsnip will grow on their site, since there is no reason for this, Nikolayev concluded.

On April 16, it was reported that in the Moscow region, on May 1, the season for the fight against hogweed will begin. Treatment against the dangerous weed will be carried out on an area of ​​about 16 thousand hectares in 52 urban districts.