State Duma Deputy Sheremet Calls US Drone Flights in the Black Sea Aggression

Flights of American reconnaissance drones over the Black Sea are aggression and a real threat to Russia. This is stated in the commentary RIA News State Duma deputy from the Crimean region, member of the Security Committee Mikhail Sheremet said.

He demanded a response to the provocation and called the response a forced measure, due to which “all international rules and laws used by the enemy as cover recede into the background.” The deputy did not name the nature of the possible response.

According to Sheremet, if Russia does not respond to drone activity, the enemy will perceive this as weakness and will only increase pressure, including continuing to increase its military presence in strategically important regions.

Earlier, Pentagon Deputy Spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that American drones would continue to fly over the international waters of the Black Sea, since such activity does not violate any agreements.

She declined to comment on the Russian Defense Ministry’s statement about the increased intensity of flights by US strategic drones, which, according to the military department, are conducting reconnaissance and guiding high-precision weapons to strike targets on Russian territory.