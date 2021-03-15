State Duma deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Nikolai Kolomeitsev called the official poverty indicators in the country at least twice as low. In his opinion, poverty has already reached extreme proportions, reports Ura.ru

Kolomeytsev said that he considers it more correct to assess poverty according to the so-called method of deprivation, in which 40 percent of Russians can be called poor. At the same time, the usual statistics, he stressed, claims that there are about 20 percent of those in Russia. The deputy did not name the sources of his information.

Meanwhile, President Vladimir Putin claims that the poverty rate in the country in 2020 was 13.5 percent, and in ten years, thanks to the efforts of the authorities, it will fall to 6.5 percent. A year ago, the head of state noted that 70 percent of Russians can already be attributed to the middle class. This assessment was made possible by the World Bank’s methodology, according to which in Russia it is enough to receive about 17 thousand rubles to be included in the middle class.

The deprivation methodology is based on an analysis of the satisfaction of basic needs through a survey of experts or the citizens themselves. The list includes such issues as the ability to buy meat or fish dishes two or more times a week or the sufficiency of funds to make repairs in the apartment if necessary.

Earlier, another deputy from the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, Valery Rashkin, said that the country is preparing a new increase in the retirement age due to the fact that the budget of the Pension Fund is still in short supply. For these words, he was criticized by the presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov, the speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin and the first deputy head of the United Russia faction, Andrei Isaev.

Meanwhile, the deputy governor of the Novosibirsk region, Irina Manuylova, said last week that the authorities will soon introduce a minimum wage for young scientists in the amount of 17-20 thousand rubles, which will allow them to feel financial protection. In turn, State Duma deputy Elena Strokova proposed introducing a single salary for young teachers throughout Russia one and a half to two times the minimum wage (minimum wage).