The New People party introduced a bill banning harassment to the State Duma

Deputies from the New People party introduced a bill to the State Duma prohibiting the offender from approaching the victim. They have been trying to pass a similar law in Russia for many years.

The document was introduced by members of the lower house Vladislav Davankov, Sardana Avksentieva and Ksenia Goryacheva. They propose adding a new article 14.1 to the Civil Code – “Prohibition of approaching and (or) prohibition of other contacts between the offender and the citizen.”

What do deputies want to ban?

Authors of the bill considerthat it is necessary to establish legal mechanisms to protect Russians who are subject to “intrusive persecution by other citizens.” They emphasize that today the legislation of the Russian Federation does not prohibit approaching the victim at any distance.

Deputies recalled the decision of the Volga Court of Kazan in a civil case No. 2–4575/2017 – then the offender was ordered to stop harassing the woman, including using phone calls, SMS messages, mail correspondence or other means, but the decision stated that a ban on approach could not be established due to the absence of such a rule in the law.

Based on the totality of the established circumstances, the court comes to the conclusion that the defendant is violating the inseparable constitutional rights of the plaintiff, and therefore the defendant is subject to the obligation to stop any kind of persecution of the plaintiff (…). At the same time, the method of protection in the form of a ban on approaching any distance is not provided for by the provisions of Article 12 of the Civil Code of the Russian Federation, and therefore this method of protecting the rights of the plaintiff cannot be applied from the decision of the Privolzhsky District Court of Kazan

Commenting on the introduction of the bill, Goryacheva noted that victims often try to solve the problem of persecution themselves – they move to other cities, change jobs, but this does not always help and people cannot feel calm.

Photo: Kirill Ponomarev / Lenta.ru

Similar provisions were discussed as part of the law on domestic violence, but it was never adopted in Russia

Deputy Avksentieva cited the example of a woman from Yekaterinburg who tried to hide from her ex-partner for more than two years and went to the police, but the man pursued her and threatened her with violence, after which in the spring of 2023 he made the threats come true.

It is not clear which case the deputy was talking about – two similar cases occurred in Yekaterinburg in May 2023, the first concerned 36 year old womansecond – 52 year oldboth contacted the police due to harassment and threats, but to no avail.

Lawyer Marie Davtyan previously explained in a conversation with Lenta.ru that protective orders and a ban on approaching will make it possible to create a full-fledged mechanism for interaction between specialists in the field of domestic violence.

The police will know what to do, the social worker will know what to do, the media will know what to do and how to cooperate with each other in order to help a particular person. Marie Davtyanadvocate

Photo: Marina Moldavskaya / Kommersant

In March 2021, an initiative to introduce protective orders to protect victims of domestic violence was already discussed in Russia. It was assumed that the aggressor would have to leave the apartment where he lived with the victim and undergo psychological courses. If the aggressor has nowhere to go, the victims themselves could go to a crisis center or “resource apartments,” a network of which was planned to be created in the future. The decision to move either party had to be made by the court. However, such a rule was not adopted.

The situation has not changed after a Russian woman was awarded 7.5 thousand euros in compensation in September 2021 for the fact that the police did not help her after complaints of harassment. The girl contacted the police back in 2016 after her ex-partner hacked her page and saved intimate photos and personal data from there, then posted them on social networks and threatened the victim with violence. The girl had to leave Russia. She contacted the police, but the case was opened only in 2018, and was closed in 2020 due to the expiration of the two-year statute of limitations.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs believes that Russia has enough measures to protect victims, Sofia Rusova, an employee of the Center for the Protection of Victims of Domestic Violence at the Consortium of Women’s NGOs, said in an interview with Lenta.ru in 2021. The Ministry also refused introduce a protocol for interviewing victims, referring to the 2011 Istanbul Convention to Prevent and Combat Violence against Women and Domestic Affairs. Russia has not ratified it because it, among other things, lifts the ban on propaganda of free gender orientation, as follows from the response of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The ministry believes that Russian legislation effectively combats violence.

Are there ways to protect yourself from a stalker or rapist ex-husband?

In the UK, USA and some European countries, there is a type of court order by which a citizen cannot perform certain actions (or refrain from performing them) in accordance with a court decision. There are no such existing standards in Russia.

Prohibition on communication “with certain persons” at present exists in the country only as preventive measure for suspects, it is included in the Criminal Procedure Code of the Russian Federation.

The article prohibiting certain actions not only limits the suspect’s communication – the court may also prohibit him from leaving his home during certain periods of time, being in certain places or closer than a specified distance to certain objects, attending and participating in certain events, and so on.

At the same time, in Russia there are various articles defining harassment and threats, as well as the dissemination of defamatory information about the victim, as a crime. These include “Threat of murder or infliction of grievous bodily harm” (119 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), “Violation of privacy” (137 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation), “Violation of the secrecy of correspondence, telephone conversations, postal, telegraph or other messages” (138 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation) , “Slander” (128.1). However, in cases of domestic violence, they do not always work – the police may decide not to intervene, considering what is happening to be a family problem, after which the victims themselves often refuse to file statements and go to court – both out of pity for the spouse and out of fear in all my life.