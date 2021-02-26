On February 26, State Duma deputy from Crimea Ruslan Balbek criticized the decree of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on measures to “de-occupy” Crimea in an interview with Izvestia.

“From the decrees on the return of Crimea, it will soon be possible to make up labyrinths: as you enter this jungle, you will not find either an exit or an entrance. Apparently, the Ukrainian president really wants to leave a mark about himself in history, however, he left a mark about himself – not the best in terms of impressions, ”MP Balbek said.

According to him, Zelensky signs decrees in front of the Western community about alleged preferences for Crimeans, but it looks like a Jesuit trick.

“How can you trust the authorities, which have arranged a water blockade, but are obliged to support the Crimean Tatar culture? And the blessing for the Crimeans, in his opinion, is the streams of hatred that the Ukrainian media throw out on the population of the peninsula, ”the parliamentarian concluded.

Earlier on the same day, Zelenskiy signed a decree on certain measures aimed at the “de-occupation” and reintegration of Crimea. He instructed the government to organize and launch the “Crimean Platform” and develop measures to develop and support the language of the Crimean Tatars, culture and rights of the inhabitants of the peninsula.

On February 24, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba said that Kiev was systematizing its efforts so that Russia could not spread its influence and strengthen its positions in Crimea and Donbass.

Crimea became a region of Russia after the 2014 referendum. On it, 96.77% of the voters of the peninsula and 95.6% of the inhabitants of Sevastopol spoke in favor of joining the Russian Federation.

Peninsula authorities held a referendum following a coup in Ukraine in February 2014. Ukraine still considers Crimea to be its own, but temporarily occupied territory. The leadership of the Russian Federation has repeatedly stated that the Crimeans, in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter, voted for reunification with Russia.